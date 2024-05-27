Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 4673 - SPECIAL REPORT: War Against Child Predators - 70 Arrest Warrants - 4900 Children Spared From Abuse in Recent Operation | Luke From ShatterOps In Studio | May 27, 2024
Hagmann Report
A well-organized and extremely effective investigative operation organized by Veterans For Child Rescue (V4CR- https://vets4childrescue.org/) headed by Craig "Sawman" Sawyer, with assistance and support from the ShatterOPs team (https://shatterops.org ), and integrated support from this platform (HagmannPI - The Hagmann Report - https://www.hagmannpi.com ) was recently conducted near Nashville, TN. Teaming with dedicated law enforcement personnel, the operation resulted in the issuance of over 70 arrest warrants, with more coming against the most perverse child predators imaginable.

It is YOUR support of Veterans For Child Rescue & ShatterOPs that has made, and is making this possible. In this interview, Luke from ShatterOPs described the operation and its findings and results.

PLEASE WATCH, SHARE & SUPPORT these fine organizations so we can continue getting the most dangerous predators off the streets.

child traffickinglukecraig sawyerv4crshatterops

