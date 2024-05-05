IRGC's Martyr Mahdavi warship, equipped with long-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, has crossed the equator in a demonstration of power and responsibility.



The warship is used as a mobile platform at sea for launching ballistic missiles. A Dezful medium-range ballistic missile with 1,000 km range was launched from 40-foot containers on its deck.



Iran has entered the great powers arena and there's nothing to stop it.

The world is shifting and the Axis of Resistance is taking its rightful place in the world. From Iran to Yemen through Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, the Axis is playing a long term game and is preparing for the right moment.

Source @Vanessa Beeley





