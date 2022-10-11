PFIZER DIRECTOR ADMITS VACCINE WAS UNTESTED AT TIME OF INTRODUCTION - FULL RESPONSE (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Banned Youtube Videos at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TXX0acEIUPcc/
Here is the full response to the question posed to the Pfizer director. As you will see, it not only doesn't change the context of the answer in the previous video, she also incriminates Dr. Bourla (the CEO of Pfizer) in her statement.