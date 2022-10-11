PFIZER DIRECTOR ADMITS VACCINE WAS UNTESTED AT TIME OF INTRODUCTION - FULL RESPONSE (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Banned Youtube Videos at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TXX0acEIUPcc/
Here is the full response to the question posed to the Pfizer director. As you will see, it not only doesn't change the context of the answer in the previous video, she also incriminates Dr. Bourla (the CEO of Pfizer) in her statement.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.