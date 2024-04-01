What If All We Had Was...-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 31 2024

What If All We Had of Jesus Was: His Birth; His Life; His Trial and Rejection; His Curse; or His Death On the Cross. Where Would the Power Lie? If Any of These Were Truly the End of the Story, Then the Story Would Have Ended. Our Lord Jesus Christ Took the Curse of the Earth and Tasted Death for All Men As Our Sacrifice. When He Arose From the Dead; He Sealed His Sinless, Perfect Life and Triumphed Over Death.



