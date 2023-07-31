Create New Account
The dam broke and all evidence leads to Beijing Biden!
Shocking News - Clips
Published Yesterday

There is no doubt Joe Biden is compromised. The dam broke and all evidence leads to Beijing Biden!

He must be impeached and Members should come back from August recess to get it started.

Lock Him Up!

Source: X - Rep. Lauren Boebert @RepBoebert

