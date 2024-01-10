Create New Account
⚠️UNBELIEVABLE CORRUPTION While The World Has Been Distracted By The Jeffery Epstein Evidence Being Released, U.S. Prosecutors Dropped Sam Bankman-Fried’s Campaign Finance Charges
⚠️UNBELIEVABLE CORRUPTION

While The World Has Been Distracted By The Jeffery Epstein Evidence Being Released, U.S. Prosecutors Dropped Sam Bankman-Fried’s Campaign Finance Charges Where Democrats Used FTX To Launder $10 Million To Joe Biden’s Campaign & Billions Overseas Via A Ukraine Crypto “War Fund”

