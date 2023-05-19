Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ican-attorneys-win-against-pfizer-and-moderna/

Less than a year after successfully winning the fight to force Pfizer to release their COVID-19 vaccine trial data that the FDA was attempting to block for 75 years, ICAN’s Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., joins Del with a new, updated ruling, and great news about what this ruling means for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID vaccine trial data.





