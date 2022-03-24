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TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME
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110 views • March 24, 2022
Here is an excellently performed albeit extreme example of the Trump Derangement Syndrome that afflicted so many people through their addiction to Mainstream Propaganda. The syndrome weakened the minds of individuals to the extent that they easily succumbed to the Virus Psychosis. Look where we are now as a society.
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