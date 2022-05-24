X22 REPORT Ep. 2781b - [DS] Deploys All Assets, ILS Approach Looks Good, Countermeasures Are In Place

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[DS] Deploys All Assets, ILS Approach Looks Good, Countermeasures Are In Place
The [DS]/WEF has no choice, they must push their plan forward and deploy all assets. The [DS] took the bait, what better way to show the people. The patriots are ready, the storm is coming ILS approach looks good, everything is on schedule. Buckle up the landing is going to get bumpy, the [DS] are struggling and fighting for their lives, they will use everything at their disposable. The patriots are ready with countermeasures.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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