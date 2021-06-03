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Avi Yemini OWNS police who tried to ARREST him today at lockdown protest
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111 views • June 03, 2021
Avi Yemini OWNS police who tried to ARREST him today at lockdown protest
Avi Yemini went to cover the lockdown protest in Melbourne today for Rebel News. As he arrived, police surrounded him for allegedly "not being a Victoria Police accredited journalist". Seriously!
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
Avi Yemini went to cover the lockdown protest in Melbourne today for Rebel News. As he arrived, police surrounded him for allegedly "not being a Victoria Police accredited journalist". Seriously!
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
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