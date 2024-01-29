Footage captures the heart-wrenching moments of an elderly Palestinian man in Gaza desperately seeking help for his family trapped under rubble following an Israeli airstrike on a residential area.
The Israeli regime has jailed at least 6,330 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, when it launched a genocidal war against the besieged Gaza Strip and intensified its aggressive raids across the occupied West Bank.
