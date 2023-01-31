Create New Account
Watchmen-Who-Are-Not-Watchmen--Classic-Jacob-Prasch
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday |
Watchmen Who Are Not Watchmen! - Pseudo Prophecy and Discernment Ministries You may say in your heart, ‘How will we know the word which the LORD has not spoken?’ When a prophet speaks in the name of the LORD, if the thing does not come about or come true, that is the thing which the LORD has not spoken. The prophet has spoken it presumptuously; you shall not be afraid of him. Deuteronomy 18:21-22 A Classic message form Jacob Prasch | date: 2000

deceptionprophecybiblicalprophetswatchmanwolves

