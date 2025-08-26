☣️Trump STILL Calls Covid Vaccine 'GREATEST Achievement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
☣️ TRUMP CALLS COVID VACCINE 'GREATEST ACHIEVEMENT" (instead of a bio-weapon?)
Trump calls his Operation Warp Speed "one of the greatest achievements ever in politics or in the military, because it was almost a military procedure."
Trump also said we "never got the credit for the job we did" on Operation Warp Speed.
OOOOOF, this is MAGA? Yikes...
Part of the 'We' he mentioned or too stupid to listen and learn?