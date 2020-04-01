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AwPT - ABCD = America's Bogus Corony Deception to Cover for 5G deployment
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297 views • April 01, 2020
Featuring the "Biggest Deception on the Whole World, End Game" that exposes the horrendous HOAX and FRAUD to take over the world for financial reset and/or that New World Order. In this time of true Tribulation, Be Prepared and protect your Rights and lives.
Quo warranto = by what (superior) Authority - can anyone override your God-given-Constitutionally protected rights?
Quo warranto = by what (superior) Authority - can anyone override your God-given-Constitutionally protected rights?
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