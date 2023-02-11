Will The Mark Of The Beast Be A Cross?

The mark of the Beast of Revelation is 666. Right? Wrong. 666 is the number of the Beast. The "mark" of the beast--or "emblem" in the Concordant Literal New Testament--will be a beautiful symbol of light and life, but satanically counterfeit. In this edition of the Crack O' Dawn Report, Martin Zender tells you why he thinks the emblem of the Beast will be--a cross.

