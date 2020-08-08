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'Ricky Gervais- Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes'
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36 views • August 08, 2020
Was this monologue a veiled warning to the elite? Could this gathering of predominately well knowns, that are closet Pedophiles, that the final curtain is about to fall on them? Don't some of them look a little more that befuddled at the words spoken, to be actually shocked at what it all, subliminally means?
I think so...
I think so...
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