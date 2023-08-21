Create New Account
The interdiction of AFU DRGs near Rabotino - the first AFU is shot and killed by a Sniper. In the second, Tracked and Attacked by Drones
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

Hell on a small scale.

Footage of the interdiction of AFU DRGs near Rabotino. In the first part of the clip one of the AFU is shot and killed by a sniper. In the second, tracked and attacked by drones. ﻿﻿

  • From Archangel Spetsnaz: "Rabotino, the enemy has entered the central area, fierce battles are underway."

Cynthia, this was posted around Noon EST, Aug 21, 2023.

☄️Near Rabotino, the Armed Forces of Ukraine appear to be following the order to take the village by 24 August at all costs. The losses are enormous ... do the military leaders have a conscience???? because the progress is very minimal ....... they are always there in the north

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

