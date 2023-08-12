A Worldwide Operation to Suppress Treatment and Intimidate Doctors | Dr Peter McCullough

Grant Stinchfield | Dr Peter McCullough
A Worldwide Operation to Suppress Treatment and Intimidate Doctors
The FDA has changed course and now says Ivermectin is good to use. Dr. Peter McCullough says lives were lost because of the FDA's misinformation campaign through direct propaganda to scare Americans from using Ivermectin and to also frighten doctors. He says the drug is very effective and has been used to treat patients well into their 90s, including people on home oxygen.
