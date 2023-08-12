Create New Account
A Worldwide Operation to Suppress Treatment and Intimidate Doctors | Dr Peter McCullough
Grant Stinchfield  | Dr Peter McCullough

A Worldwide Operation to Suppress Treatment and Intimidate Doctors 

The FDA has changed course and now says Ivermectin is good to use. Dr. Peter McCullough says lives were lost because of the FDA's misinformation campaign through direct propaganda to scare Americans from using Ivermectin and to also frighten doctors. He says the drug is very effective and has been used to treat patients well into their 90s, including people on home oxygen.

Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with @stinchfield1776 here: https://rumble.com/v36nty0-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-8-11-23.html



pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

