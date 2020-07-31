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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 31, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition - Part 1
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37 views • July 31, 2020
Stroppy Me Bumper Sticker:
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUEcQ8bdLEc
Today’s Links
Election News:
https://youtu.be/m0YKf-caVuY?t=2457
https://qmap.pub/read/4524
https://qmap.pub/read/4494
https://youtu.be/W6XdpDOH1JA?t=2233
https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/07/30/884321/
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUEcQ8bdLEc
Today’s Links
Election News:
https://youtu.be/m0YKf-caVuY?t=2457
https://qmap.pub/read/4524
https://qmap.pub/read/4494
https://youtu.be/W6XdpDOH1JA?t=2233
https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/07/30/884321/
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
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