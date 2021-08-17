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EXCLUSIVE: Learn Why Joe Biden's Handlers Engineered the Collapse
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230 views • August 17, 2021
Roger Stone of https://stonefamilyfund.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the latest on Biden's Afghanistan pullout disaster, the growing medical tyranny state, Andrew Cuomo's fall from grace and more.
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