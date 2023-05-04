Quo Vadis





May 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for May 3, 2023.





“Our Lady says:





My children, I am a mother of mercy, do not be afraid because I am always beside you.





Pray that I may open your hearts and feed us with God’s love, so that mercy covers the whole world.





Humanity is heading towards self-destruction.





Purification will be hard but necessary“.





Amen.





It is Mary’s message read by the alleged visionary, who showed up at the event despite the recent controversies of the past few weeks around her.





Gisella added:





“War is near and we are thinking of a woman who makes us pray, the devil has really been unleashed but faith is stronger” says Gisella Cardia, in the statements reported by the newspaper Il Messaggero.





Our Lady allegedly appears at Trevignano Romano every 3rd of the month on a hill in the small village on Lake Bracciano, near Rome.





Gisella Cardia is the alleged seer who claims to be able to communicate with the Virgin.





In recent days, the Municipality of Trevignano Romano has issued an order for the demolition of all the works built on the hill: various furnishings and the statue of Our Lady.





The alleged Marian apparitions to Gisella Cardia began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





Here was Our Lady's message for April 3, 2023:





My children, thank you for being here in prayer and for answering my call in your hearts.





Beloved children this is the time and time of choice.





I ask you as a Sorrowful Mother: choose God. Children, the children of darkness are gripping you, remember that the suffering offered will be grace.





Have the courage of the Faith without retreating and as soldiers of light, arm yourself with the Holy Rosary and walk. I am always next to you.





The resurrection is near.





Don't be afraid, don't fear anything.





Children, always be close to the sacraments.





Now I leave you with My maternal blessing, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydOHHUyZp2g