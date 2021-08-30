© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More Donald Trump Sexual Assault Allegations | True News
Follow
1
Share
Report
210 views • August 30, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3454/more-donald-trump-sexual-assault-allegations-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3454-more-donald-trump-sexual-assault-allegations-true-news
When Anderson Cooper insistently questioned Donald Trump about sexual assault allegations at the second Presidential Debate with Hillary Clinton, you knew exactly what was coming next. As Wikileaks released damaging emails concerning Hillary Clinton and her past behavior, the mainstream media is focusing on a litany of new sexual assault allegations against Republican Candidate Donald Trump.
What are the nature of these recent accusations? What do we know about Donald Trump’s accusers and defenders? Includes: New York Times, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff updates, Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, Kristin Anderson, Cathy Heller and much much more!
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/Trump-Sex-2
The Truth About The Donald Trump Sexual Assault Allegations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nry7XhjFtpE
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3454-more-donald-trump-sexual-assault-allegations-true-news
When Anderson Cooper insistently questioned Donald Trump about sexual assault allegations at the second Presidential Debate with Hillary Clinton, you knew exactly what was coming next. As Wikileaks released damaging emails concerning Hillary Clinton and her past behavior, the mainstream media is focusing on a litany of new sexual assault allegations against Republican Candidate Donald Trump.
What are the nature of these recent accusations? What do we know about Donald Trump’s accusers and defenders? Includes: New York Times, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff updates, Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, Kristin Anderson, Cathy Heller and much much more!
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/Trump-Sex-2
The Truth About The Donald Trump Sexual Assault Allegations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nry7XhjFtpE
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.