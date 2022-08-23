The Pathology of Social Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the way that social media algorithms are currently being manipulated by tech companies in ways that serve powerful institutional interests, many people fail to realize that the moral stances of popular culture are merely stances that further the agendas of corrupt corporations and governments. However, the societal impacts of modern communication technologies run even deeper than this, for these technologies may be leading us into the dystopian and prison-like conditions of a crowd-sourced panopticon -- into a world where we are both the prisoners and guards in an all-pervasive, mass surveillance state.