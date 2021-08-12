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Showman Trump and The Election Theater
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210 views • August 12, 2021
No thinking person believes the groping, pedophile, basement-dwelling dementia patient won the last election. That part of the show is not for us.
The grateful surge of relief we feel when Messiah Trump rides in on his white charger to right all wrongs is what this show is about.
The remaining resistors will do anything he asks.
Well, that's the plan, anyway.
Are you there?
The grateful surge of relief we feel when Messiah Trump rides in on his white charger to right all wrongs is what this show is about.
The remaining resistors will do anything he asks.
Well, that's the plan, anyway.
Are you there?
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