Thanks to Johnson & Johnson

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696 views • April 26, 2021
FOLLOW FOR MORE INFO ON COVID VAX INJURIES 💉💉💉 Interview: Leigh Dundas warns covid tyranny "almost a second Holocaust"
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6
FDA Will Not Authorize or Aprove any Covid 19 Vaccine! Lets see if isnt another lie...
https://www.brighteon.com/3201beb7-68ee-437a-8489-0712327c1e33
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6
FDA Will Not Authorize or Aprove any Covid 19 Vaccine! Lets see if isnt another lie...
https://www.brighteon.com/3201beb7-68ee-437a-8489-0712327c1e33
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