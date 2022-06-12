Communist China Has Been Hit by Heavy Rainfall and Flooding in the Past Few Weeks

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https://gnews.org/post/p1wzcf78
06/11/2022 Since May 8 2022, this Communist China has been hit by heavy rainfall and flooding, damaging infrastructure in different areas and some people missing