© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Norway Warns Very Frail People NOT To Get C0VlD Vaccine Jan 19, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • August 22, 2021
Norway has changed its C0VID vaccination guide to state that “very frail” people should no longer receive the jab, citing 13 post-vaccine deaths in the country from side effects that appear to be linked to Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine.“If you are very frail, you should probably not be vaccinated,” Steinar Madsen at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told reporters.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.