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Dear Deep State: DemorcRats, Antifa, BLM, RINO, and Assorted Traitors and Enemies Foreign and Domestic
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149 views • May 15, 2021
Jeffrey Prather https://jeffreyprather.com/join-team-america/
To win, we must join Team America. To begin to neighbor up, team up and train up, first sign up.
We have different skill sets in our various circles, and our circles span the societal spectrum, but all of our circles intersect. As our circles and intersections grow, so does our terrain. Together we will restore independence via our interdependence on one another and God!
We have doctors and dentists, soldiers and scientists, farmers and families, cops and CEOs. Some are poor, some are millionaires.
Our circles span the societal spectrum. Praying and training together day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year, for decades, builds intimate circles of extended family.
Our treasure is trust. Our riches are reliability. Our product is resiliency. What we offer can’t be bought. It must be earned. What is earned can never be taken.
What is earned must be worked for.
Freedom is taken!
Very Respectfully,
Jeffrey Prather
Major, USA (Ret.)
To win, we must join Team America. To begin to neighbor up, team up and train up, first sign up.
We have different skill sets in our various circles, and our circles span the societal spectrum, but all of our circles intersect. As our circles and intersections grow, so does our terrain. Together we will restore independence via our interdependence on one another and God!
We have doctors and dentists, soldiers and scientists, farmers and families, cops and CEOs. Some are poor, some are millionaires.
Our circles span the societal spectrum. Praying and training together day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year, for decades, builds intimate circles of extended family.
Our treasure is trust. Our riches are reliability. Our product is resiliency. What we offer can’t be bought. It must be earned. What is earned can never be taken.
What is earned must be worked for.
Freedom is taken!
Very Respectfully,
Jeffrey Prather
Major, USA (Ret.)
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