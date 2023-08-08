Create New Account
Kristi Leigh Interviews Major Jeffrey Prather (USA Ret.) on “Counter Narrative”
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 17 hours ago

(Aug 7, 2023) Summary by Kristi Leigh: “Major Jeffrey Prather (USA Ret.) joins  'Counter Narrative' to break down the latest in the Biden crime family revelations, the Deep State’s continued attacks on Trump and the Resistance movement as a whole, and how it all comes down to blackmail through the pedophile/child rape rings.”


Counter Narrative with Kristi Leigh: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/counter-narrative/


The Prather Brief: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/the-prather-brief/


Full episode #84 on AMP News: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/counter-narrative-ep-84/


AMP News: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/

