Kristi Leigh Interviews Major Jeffrey Prather (USA Ret.) on “Counter Narrative”

(Aug 7, 2023) Summary by Kristi Leigh: “Major Jeffrey Prather (USA Ret.) joins 'Counter Narrative' to break down the latest in the Biden crime family revelations, the Deep State’s continued attacks on Trump and the Resistance movement as a whole, and how it all comes down to blackmail through the pedophile/child rape rings.”
Counter Narrative with Kristi Leigh: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/counter-narrative/
The Prather Brief: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/the-prather-brief/
Full episode #84 on AMP News: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/counter-narrative-ep-84/
AMP News: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.