Pa$$IVE &/or Re$idual Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Stay Well-Hydrated

Video going over my morning hydration routine & some tips to maximize intracellular hydration. To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





Since ignorance is the MOST EXPENSIVE thing, to be able to have the FREE time to learn new, actionable information so you can regain or maintain your physical & mental health by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom





, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore





To get 22 trace minerals that are most likely being binded out of you by glyphosate with a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastics, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

(should redirect to:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng)

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @

Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies





Get the very hydrating Aussie Bites from Cotsco & aloe vera gel or juice from Sprouts delivered to you by

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

(This is my $10 off InstaCart referrral link when you create a new account)