They're in it For the Money

Bloodstained Men board member & press spokesman, Harry Guiremand, interviews Michael McGrath, a Colorado man whose poignant story will shock and appall you. His wife's Ob/Gyn told him that his twin daughters were born premature because HE was not circumcised. This is just more proof that cutter doctors make up preposterous excuses to manipulate us and justify circumcising newborn boys and grown men.



Michael McGrath says, "As an intact man, having a foreskin until I was 25 years old, I look back on that and I go, what in the world did I do? I feel like I violated my body by allowing somebody else to do that to me. That's what I feel like, and I can't help looking in the mirror and saying, 'Michael, what were you thinking... what were you thinking!? You should have done your homework!'



"It changed everything. It changed sex. It changed my relationship with my wife. It changed the way I thought about myself."