Ep. 1864: Democrat Party Law Firm Takes Over Lawfare Attack Against Alex Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant on Ozzy Osbourne's passing & the 32nd Anniversary of the St. James Church Massacre. Narrated some footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Kamala Harris’ Husband’s Powerful Democrat Party Law Firm Officially Takes Over Lawfare Attack Against Alex Jones
https://www.infowars.com/posts/kamala-harriss-husband-powerful-democrat-party-law-firm-officially-takes-over-lawfare-attack-against-alex-jones
* Pro Hac Vice
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/pro_hac_vice
* Benjamin Franklin's Quotes
https://www.azquotes.com/author/5123-Benjamin_Franklin
Music Credit by the Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction."
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast