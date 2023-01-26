Create New Account
Steve Kirsch: Byram Bridle there is no evidence of a net benefit from the COVID vaccines
Steve Kirsch


January 23, 2023


I talked with Professor Byram Bridle who is an expert on virology. Turns out they lied to you. The current vaccines do not reduce your risk of infection, hospitalization, or death. Here's the proof.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26vx96-byram-bridle-there-is-no-evidence-of-a-net-benefit-from-the-covid-vaccines.html


