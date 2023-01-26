Steve Kirsch: Byram Bridle there is no evidence of a net benefit from the COVID vaccines

Steve Kirsch
January 23, 2023
I talked with Professor Byram Bridle who is an expert on virology. Turns out they lied to you. The current vaccines do not reduce your risk of infection, hospitalization, or death. Here's the proof.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26vx96-byram-bridle-there-is-no-evidence-of-a-net-benefit-from-the-covid-vaccines.html
