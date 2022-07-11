Alex Jones Responds to Hunter Biden's 'Pedo Pete' Phone Hack

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Alex Jones breaks down why the Hunter Biden treasure trove of damning info on the Biden family is being revealed.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/hunter-biden-leaks-alleged-trove-of-hacked-data-reveals-abuse-corruption-debauchery/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/hunter-biden-phone-hack-proves-biden-working-for-china/