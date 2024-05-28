Former US (R) Presidential Candidate and Perpetual Nut Job, NIKKI HALEY visited Israel, Advocating for the IOF's Operation in Rafah - Writes "FINISH THEM!" on Artillery Shell!

Former U.S. Republican Presidential candidate and perpetual nut job Nikki Haley visited Israel, advocating for the Israeli Occupation Forces operation in Rafah.

During her visit, she called for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, attempted to whitewash Israeli war crimes, and signed an Israeli artillery shell with the inscription, "Finish them! America loves (heart) Israel! Always, Nikki Haley"

Recently, Trump stated that Haley will definitely be part of his team in some capacity.



