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Dominic Raab “not going to reveal all the details” of coronavirus economic discussions
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2 views • September 23, 2020
talkRADIO’s Julia Hartley-Brewer challenges Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab over the government’s transparency on the decision making process of new coronavirus restrictions.
The frontbencher said he would not “reveal all the details” of the economic forecasts presented to the Cabinet during discussions in order to “protect the integrity” of those meetings.
Julia responded: “Are you basically saying that we, the public, have to simply trust that the medics, scientists and government have got things right – are we not to be trusted with the full cost-benefit analysis?”
The frontbencher said he would not “reveal all the details” of the economic forecasts presented to the Cabinet during discussions in order to “protect the integrity” of those meetings.
Julia responded: “Are you basically saying that we, the public, have to simply trust that the medics, scientists and government have got things right – are we not to be trusted with the full cost-benefit analysis?”
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