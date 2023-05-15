Why the Shooting in Allen? / I Hid the Prophets, I can Hide you 05/14/2023

Sunday Message: I Hid the Prophets, I can Hide you!

Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson





Sunday School Message: Why the Shooting in Allen

Sunday Teacher: Melissa Caffery





For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church