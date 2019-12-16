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Exposed! Shocking! "Toys R Us" at Christmas Sell Toys from Hell!
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77 views • December 16, 2019
"Toys R Us" Preparations for Hell! Shocking! A closer look at what "Toys R Us" are about. Satanic deception no joke! Traditional Christmas subjugated to Halloween by the NWO elite! A flood of occult toys from Communist anti-Christian China? A flood of the color black over children! Even pre-school children conditioned to use New Age crystals! Satanic Baphomet pentagrams no accident on kids' clothing and household items! Dark figures without eyeballs emulating demon possession! Harry Potter items like a cancer in the "Toys R Us" store? Anti-Christian Communist China manufactures all "Toys R Us" Disney movie items, Harry Potter items, Marvin's Magic items, much more! "Toys R Us" in substance morphing Christmas into Halloween! Witches, warlocks, wizards, wands! The pentagram symbol of Satanism conjuring evil spirits for "Toys R Us" literally!
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