© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones Kidnapped by George Bush Jr's Goon Squad/Waco Murders Exposed
Follow
1
Share
Report
81 views • July 22, 2021
Mike Hanson was Alex Jones’ personal cameraman and Access TV producer from 1995-2010
PLEASE HELP FUND OUR CHANNEL! Venmo us!!! https://www.venmo.com//Mike-Hanson-Archives
Buy My Book to fund our channel: Send $25 to Mike Hanson P.O. Box 481 Gonzales, TX 78629 or call us (830)672-3089 for a signed copy of Bohemian Grove: Cult of Conspiracy
Please donate to Mike Hanson's Nonprofit Association. 100% goes to help less fortunate people in Gonzales, TX. https://gofund.me/9eb9e647
FRIEND ME ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mike.hansonarchives
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f9c47e4641590721b254aa
PLEASE HELP FUND OUR CHANNEL! Venmo us!!! https://www.venmo.com//Mike-Hanson-Archives
Buy My Book to fund our channel: Send $25 to Mike Hanson P.O. Box 481 Gonzales, TX 78629 or call us (830)672-3089 for a signed copy of Bohemian Grove: Cult of Conspiracy
Please donate to Mike Hanson's Nonprofit Association. 100% goes to help less fortunate people in Gonzales, TX. https://gofund.me/9eb9e647
FRIEND ME ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mike.hansonarchives
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60f9c47e4641590721b254aa
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.