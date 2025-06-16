VAXX poisoned reporter told he has CANCER on live TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 4, 2025 "What?!!! Thank you Dr. Joanna Walker @pennmedmelanoma for detecting a problem SPOT on my arm. #cancer #skin #skincancerawareness #melanoma #checkyourself"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/mikejerrick/?g=5
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DKe8R6-MPcN/
Jul 15, 2024
"Many viewers have noticed Mike Jerrick’s absence over the past few weeks. Monday morning, he shared an update on his health after having surgery to treat prostate cancer.""
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=fOyILgA6OCA
Mike Jerrick
@MikeFOX29
"Shot in the arm! Grateful! #pfizer #pfizervacine #gratitude #thankful #covid_19 #vaccine #coronaviruspandemic #coronavirus #shots"
@pennmedicine
@fox29philly
@ Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine https://instagramDOTcom/p/CL4vvUmJ2sR/?igshid=1hybki89g7xlx
10:45 AM · Mar 1, 2021
https://x.com/MikeFOX29/status/1366459599809830918
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CL4vvUmJ2sR/?igshid=1hybki89g7xlx&img_index=1
