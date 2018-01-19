© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/19/18 Q Posts, Q Asks #WETHEPEOPLE to #UNITE- And Press for #RELEASE THE MEMO
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/19/18 Today, Q asked Americans to UNITE and look beyond MSM created divisions. It's time to keep our AIM steady and true and to IGNITE a Unified #WETHEPEOPLE as this historical Unrigging of our government gains more and more Momentum in the #STORM unfolding. _ HAS FURTHER REPORTED 10 DARK DAYS and the teh GOV'T Shutdown is imminent as of 8pm Pacific.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
To Support with Crypto:
Bitcoin: 12SnptMS3fpmSj6MdKfPgAuaHdPrTysoLn
BCH: 15KNs17hqsV1KagP745m29fqXj4zSfgSgu
Ether: 0xEaB38fFb7ABAe766549c85CaaD0930898b4a15aa
Litecoin: LRbyvKg4xK1NYRdAaKegDQYzP2ehYE2uyC
Thanks to every single one of you who supports this station being able to have time to bring you the news on the deep state take down as well as focus on Unity and Upliftment for us all!
1/19/18 Today, Q asked Americans to UNITE and look beyond MSM created divisions. It's time to keep our AIM steady and true and to IGNITE a Unified #WETHEPEOPLE as this historical Unrigging of our government gains more and more Momentum in the #STORM unfolding. _ HAS FURTHER REPORTED 10 DARK DAYS and the teh GOV'T Shutdown is imminent as of 8pm Pacific.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
To Support with Crypto:
Bitcoin: 12SnptMS3fpmSj6MdKfPgAuaHdPrTysoLn
BCH: 15KNs17hqsV1KagP745m29fqXj4zSfgSgu
Ether: 0xEaB38fFb7ABAe766549c85CaaD0930898b4a15aa
Litecoin: LRbyvKg4xK1NYRdAaKegDQYzP2ehYE2uyC
Thanks to every single one of you who supports this station being able to have time to bring you the news on the deep state take down as well as focus on Unity and Upliftment for us all!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.