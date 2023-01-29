Ukraine Rocked by Corruption Scandal; Neil Oliver: The Joke Is On Us, World News 1/29/23

World News Report- The Daily Mail is reporting that UK lockdown critics and sceptics were placed under government surveillance using the resources of the country’s military. Military operatives in the UK’s “information warfare” 77 Brigade drove the operation that targeted politicians and high-profile journalists who raised public doubts about the official response through their social media activities.





Breitbart is reporting- Now Send Fighter Jets: Ukraine Wants Air Superiority After Securing Battle Tanks.





Brexit leader, Nigel Farage, takes on the limp noodle, so called Conservative Tory Party saying “We need a political revolution, an even bigger one than Brexit to turn this all around, whether the country is ready for it, I don’t know,” he told Steven Edginton of London’s Daily Telegraph.





“Ukrainian refugees displaced from their war-torn homeland have said that they feel scared in England as there are “too many Muslims” in multicultural cities like Birmingham,” reveals an exposé report released this week from the British state-owned Channel 4.





Ukraine has been rocked by a corruption scandal as top officials resign. A dozen officials have quit their posts after a huge political shake-up over allegations and probes into cases ranging from bribery, to mismanagement of aid funds for purchasing food, to embezzlement, to driving expensive cars while common people suffer under wartime conditions. All this and much more on this week’s World News Top Stories!

