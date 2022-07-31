New Zion Assembly - 7/31/22 - Seeking God's Providential Will

This week, we are continuing our sermon series entitled “God’s Will for You.” Throughout this series, we have been examining the Scriptures and looking at the instructions revealed in the Word of God to determine God’s will for your life. This week, our message focuses on gaining an understanding of God’s providential will.

New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 7/31/22

Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial