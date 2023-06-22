Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk endorses Jim Caviezel’s film Sound of Freedom
channel image
High Hopes
2578 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
181 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Taylor Marshall


June 16, 2023


Elon Musk has endorsed Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui’s new film Sound of Freedom, and has encouraged them to stream it on Twitter!


“I recommend putting it on this platform for free for a brief period or just asking people to subscribe to support (we would not keep any funds).”


Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X


Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk


Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:


🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall


Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yu2Asqeg72E

Keywords
catholicelon muskjim caviezelsound of freedomdr taylor marshallendorsededuardo verastegui

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket