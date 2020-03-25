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Democrats Raping The American Taxpayer Over Coronavirus Relief Stimulus Bill - War Room Full Show
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13 views • March 25, 2020
Democrats have been caught red handed attempting to intentionally destroy the Coronavirus relief stimulus simply so they can blame Trump when it doesn't pass. American media is blaming Trump for citizens who ingest Koi Fish pond cleaner, meanwhile Chinese media is using American media reports for their anti-American propaganda. Leo Zagami joins the show to discuss the latest on the COVID outbreak in Italy. Tom Pappert responds to the latest call for city lockdowns and Democrat Pork Barrel spending. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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