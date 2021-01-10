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Dr. Sam Osmanagich and Richard Sacks Interview - Hope for Humanity
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93 views • January 10, 2021
Richard Sacks: ‘Beauty should not be continuously torn apart’! Enlightening interview with Richard Sacks from Sedona conducted by Dr Sam Osmanagich, Ph.D.
Music and edit: Adnan Pašić
Dr Sam Osmanagich’s official web page: www.samosmanagich.com
Free books to read by Dr Osmanagich: www.booksbydrsam.com
Dr Sam Osmanagich’s official Instagram:
www.instagram.com/drsemirosmanagic
Dr Sam Osmanagich’s Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrSamBPyramids
Music and edit: Adnan Pašić
Dr Sam Osmanagich’s official web page: www.samosmanagich.com
Free books to read by Dr Osmanagich: www.booksbydrsam.com
Dr Sam Osmanagich’s official Instagram:
www.instagram.com/drsemirosmanagic
Dr Sam Osmanagich’s Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrSamBPyramids
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