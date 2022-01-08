Dr. Thayer: Whether Cold War or Hot War, U.S. Can and Will Win Against CCP

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12/30/2021 Dr. Thayer: We’re in a cold war with the CCP now. But it’s certain to turn hot if we don’t take measures now to defeat them and to greatly strengthen our presence in the Indo-Pacific, elsewhere around the world, engage in the ideological war that they’ve been fighting against us that we need to fight against them, and ensure that they’re no longer able to tap into our capital markets, and to ensure that trade favors us, not China, that we receive the relative gains from global trade, and not the CCP. So there’s much to do. But this is a war, whether it’s cold, or whether it turns hot, that the United States can and will win against them.