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UEFA Euro 2020: Wales vs Denmark (0-4) [27.06.2021]
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20 views • June 27, 2021
And at the same time on Ofelia Plads Copenhagen Danmark 'UEFA Euro 2020 Football Village'...
All these young brainwashed 'Generation Z' (Zombies) are vaccinated and have a Corona SARS-COV-2 Influenza passport to come in... And it is totally a LIE, DBU who make this 'UEFA Euro 2020 Football Village' write it on their own Website ANYONE can come in and be 'Excepted' everything: face mask, Test, Vaccine and Influenza PASSPORT...
PS. I have played football since I was a little boy in several clubs and was at one point on the 'Copenhagen' team.
Sources:
Highlights: Danmark kørte Wales over og er klar til kvartfinalen!
https://acefootball.com/da/fodboldnyheder/highlights-danmark-koerte-wales-over-og-er-klar-til-kvartfinalen/
"Ofelia Plads Danmark - UEFA Euro 2020 Football Village d 16.06.2021"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/krwbqkXUAExG/
'Danish fans react to 1st goal against Wales'
https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/o8eqso/danish_fans_react_to_1st_goal_against_wales/
UEFA Euro 2020 Football Village
Ofelia Plads, Kvæsthus brien, 1252 Kbh K
EURO 2020 - København
Øster Allé 48-50
2100 København Ø
https://www.copenhageneuro2020.dk/
Copenhagen EURO 2020 Host City - 109 subscribers - Joined Mar 18, 2019
VOLT Check in / Check out - EURO 2020
https://youtu.be/tVLgEIE6xSM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHt09peONmucbCkCDUt9ILA/about
TILSKUDSAFTALE FOR KØBENHAVNS KOMMUNES BUDGET
Indgået mellem Københavns Kommune og DBU ultimo juni 2018
https://www.kk.dk/sites/default/files/edoc/Attachments/21470685-29253145-6.pdf
https://dbu.dk/om-dbu/
https://dbu.dk/om-dbu/organisation/bestyrelsen/
Jesper Møller, formand
Kan ALLE være undtaget SARS-COV-2 influnza CoronaPas, mundbind, Test og 'vaccine'??
Lovhjemmel: https://fritaget.fbf.one/ + http://fritaget.nu/
Note: Jeg er ikke sikker på de begge er 100% opdateret. Det er svært at følge med...
Sundhedsstyrelsens "gode råd" og "anbefalinger" om Brug af mundbind:
Opdateret 16. marts 2021/ 5. version - Hvem er undtaget fra at bruge mundbind?
https://www.sst.dk/da/Udgivelser/2020/Sundhedsstyrelsens-gode-raad-Brug-af-mundbind
https://www.sst.dk/-/media/Udgivelser/2020/Corona/Mundbind/Gode_raad_Mundbind.ashx?la=da&;hash=9E31A6505100B33E3013BA5C5689FB5CC98A8D09
18 nov 2020: 20 læger fra Righospitaler at Masker IKKE virker imod denne SARS-COV-2 influnza
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
BEK nr 1255 af 11/06/2021 GÆLDENDE - Erhvervsministeriet
Bekendtgørelse om forbud mod adgang til og restriktioner for lokaler og lokaliteter
og krav om coronapas på Erhvervsministeriets område i forbindelse med håndtering af covid-19
Kapitel 5 - Krav om coronapas
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2021/1255#idb50eb745-e204-4dcf-98f6-ed53bbbec218
Wake The Fuck Up Sheep...
All these young brainwashed 'Generation Z' (Zombies) are vaccinated and have a Corona SARS-COV-2 Influenza passport to come in... And it is totally a LIE, DBU who make this 'UEFA Euro 2020 Football Village' write it on their own Website ANYONE can come in and be 'Excepted' everything: face mask, Test, Vaccine and Influenza PASSPORT...
PS. I have played football since I was a little boy in several clubs and was at one point on the 'Copenhagen' team.
Sources:
Highlights: Danmark kørte Wales over og er klar til kvartfinalen!
https://acefootball.com/da/fodboldnyheder/highlights-danmark-koerte-wales-over-og-er-klar-til-kvartfinalen/
"Ofelia Plads Danmark - UEFA Euro 2020 Football Village d 16.06.2021"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/krwbqkXUAExG/
'Danish fans react to 1st goal against Wales'
https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/o8eqso/danish_fans_react_to_1st_goal_against_wales/
UEFA Euro 2020 Football Village
Ofelia Plads, Kvæsthus brien, 1252 Kbh K
EURO 2020 - København
Øster Allé 48-50
2100 København Ø
https://www.copenhageneuro2020.dk/
Copenhagen EURO 2020 Host City - 109 subscribers - Joined Mar 18, 2019
VOLT Check in / Check out - EURO 2020
https://youtu.be/tVLgEIE6xSM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHt09peONmucbCkCDUt9ILA/about
TILSKUDSAFTALE FOR KØBENHAVNS KOMMUNES BUDGET
Indgået mellem Københavns Kommune og DBU ultimo juni 2018
https://www.kk.dk/sites/default/files/edoc/Attachments/21470685-29253145-6.pdf
https://dbu.dk/om-dbu/
https://dbu.dk/om-dbu/organisation/bestyrelsen/
Jesper Møller, formand
Kan ALLE være undtaget SARS-COV-2 influnza CoronaPas, mundbind, Test og 'vaccine'??
Lovhjemmel: https://fritaget.fbf.one/ + http://fritaget.nu/
Note: Jeg er ikke sikker på de begge er 100% opdateret. Det er svært at følge med...
Sundhedsstyrelsens "gode råd" og "anbefalinger" om Brug af mundbind:
Opdateret 16. marts 2021/ 5. version - Hvem er undtaget fra at bruge mundbind?
https://www.sst.dk/da/Udgivelser/2020/Sundhedsstyrelsens-gode-raad-Brug-af-mundbind
https://www.sst.dk/-/media/Udgivelser/2020/Corona/Mundbind/Gode_raad_Mundbind.ashx?la=da&;hash=9E31A6505100B33E3013BA5C5689FB5CC98A8D09
18 nov 2020: 20 læger fra Righospitaler at Masker IKKE virker imod denne SARS-COV-2 influnza
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
BEK nr 1255 af 11/06/2021 GÆLDENDE - Erhvervsministeriet
Bekendtgørelse om forbud mod adgang til og restriktioner for lokaler og lokaliteter
og krav om coronapas på Erhvervsministeriets område i forbindelse med håndtering af covid-19
Kapitel 5 - Krav om coronapas
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2021/1255#idb50eb745-e204-4dcf-98f6-ed53bbbec218
Wake The Fuck Up Sheep...
Keywords
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