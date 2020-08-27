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POTENTIAL CURE FOR CORONA VIRUS - AUSTRALIAN RESEARCHERS FOUND
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74 views • August 27, 2020
Doctors could soon have a new tool in their arsenal for the fight against the Corona Virus. One America's Pearson Sharp has more on the medicine that researchers in Australia say could cure the virus in just 48-hours.
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