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Kingdom Conversations. The Supernatural and Prophetic Encounters with the Word of God - Hosted by Pastor Lonzine Lee "The King supplies everything"
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2 views • September 03, 2020
"The King supplies everything."
But the manifestation of The Kingdom, The King supplies everything. God wants you to look good. He looks good. He wants us to also look good. He wants you to enjoy being a part of what He's doing, and, He wants others to be able to also come in and enjoy, and be a part of what He's doing.
He is the One who never runs out of anything.
And so what does that mean?
There is no limit to the number of people that can come into The Kingdom, for The Kingdom of God will never run out of resources.
He is the God who is called what?
More Than Enough
Kingdom Conversations. The Supernatural and Prophetic Encounters with the Word of God - Hosted by Pastor Lonzine Lee "The King supplies everything"
Podcast on Anchor
https://anchor.fm/COMMUNION5779/episodes/Kingdom-Conversations--The-Supernatural-and-Prophetic-Encounters-with-the-Word-of-God---Hosted-by-Pastor-Lonzine-Lee-The-King-supplies-everything-ej26ca
To learn more about
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131
USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#LoveAstounding
But the manifestation of The Kingdom, The King supplies everything. God wants you to look good. He looks good. He wants us to also look good. He wants you to enjoy being a part of what He's doing, and, He wants others to be able to also come in and enjoy, and be a part of what He's doing.
He is the One who never runs out of anything.
And so what does that mean?
There is no limit to the number of people that can come into The Kingdom, for The Kingdom of God will never run out of resources.
He is the God who is called what?
More Than Enough
Kingdom Conversations. The Supernatural and Prophetic Encounters with the Word of God - Hosted by Pastor Lonzine Lee "The King supplies everything"
Podcast on Anchor
https://anchor.fm/COMMUNION5779/episodes/Kingdom-Conversations--The-Supernatural-and-Prophetic-Encounters-with-the-Word-of-God---Hosted-by-Pastor-Lonzine-Lee-The-King-supplies-everything-ej26ca
To learn more about
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131
USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#LoveAstounding
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